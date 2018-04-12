Davon House agrees to deal with Packers

Getty Images

Cornerback Davon House returned to the Packers as a free agent last year and he’s agreed to continue his second stint in Green Bay for a second season.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that House has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the team. He’ll sign the deal once he passes a physical.

House spent 2011-2014 with the Packers after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2011 draft and came back to the team after two years with the Jaguars. He started 12 games, recorded 44 tackles and picked off the seventh pass of his career last season.

The Packers brought back another former member of the secondary this offseason when they signed Tramon Williams as a free agent. He and House join 2017 second-round pick Kevin King and 2015 second-rounder Quinten Rollins on this year’s depth chart.