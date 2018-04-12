Dez Bryant takes to Twitter on eve of his meeting with Jerry Jones

Getty Images

Dez Bryant will meet with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about his future on Friday. The star receiver acknowledged the meeting in one of more than two dozen tweets in an hour Thursday night.

Bryant said multiple times he was “unbothered” and vows to control what he can control.

“I really been enjoying my offseason,” Bryant tweeted. “I never in my life heard so much media try to destroy a single soul which is very sad but what is so great is I’m so un [expletive] bothered.”

After 105.3 The Fan tweeted Bryant was blasting the media, Bryant replied he wasn’t “blasting anyone.”

Bryant is scheduled to make a $12.5 million base salary and count $16.5 million against the salary cap in 2018. Executive vice president Stephen Jones first talked publicly about Bryant’s future in January, saying the Cowboys had a lot to weigh.

The Cowboys could ask Bryant to take a pay cut, or they could release him without a negotiation.

When a fan wished Bryant good luck in his meeting, Bryant replied, “I’m still getting myself together…that’s the only thing on my mind.”

He later added: “The take from today.. I’m bothered because I said publicly I’m unbothered. That’s a huge wow 😮 take 2 I’m ranting and going off on the media whenever I’m just being normal Dez in my everyday life.. I can only control what I can control is what I tell myself…again unbothered.”