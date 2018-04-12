Dion Jordan signs RFA tender

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Seahawks have said goodbye to several defensive players this offseason, but they will have defensive end Dion Jordan back for the 2018 season.

Jordan was tendered as a restricted free agent early in the offseason and the NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that he has signed that tender. Jordan will make $1.9 million after being tendered at the original-round level.

That’s the lowest of the three tenders, but the Seahawks were able to use that and keep other teams at bay because Jordan was a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2013. Any team signing him away would have to give Seattle a first-round pick in compensation, which likely put a chill on any market for Jordan’s services that might have developed.

Jordan did not play at all in 2015 or 2016 due to a suspension and a knee injury, but returned to record four sacks in five games for the Seahawks last year. It would do the Seahawks defense a lot of good if he can produce at the same rate over more playing time in 2018.