Does Jarvis Landry deal affect Browns’ quarterback plans?

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
The Browns are expected to sign Jarvis Landry to a five-year, $75 million contract that would make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. But who will be throwing Landry passes for the next five years?

If it’s going to be Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, whom many think the Browns are leaning toward taking with the first overall pick in the draft, then he’d seem to be an odd pairing with Landry.

What Landry primarily does is catch short passes, and a lot of them. Last season led the NFL with 112 catches, but he averaged just 8.8 yards per catch, and his total of 987 receiving yards was 17th in the NFL.

The reason the Browns might draft Allen first overall is that he has the strongest arm in the draft. If you expect Allen to be your franchise quarterback for years to come, you should be spending money on receivers who will make plays deep downfield, not possession receivers like Landry.

So the Browns’ decision to sign Landry to a lucrative extension could indicate that they’re not, contrary to some reports, zooming in on Allen as the first pick in the draft. Or it could mean they’re going to try to turn Allen into a quarterback who can be accurate on short passes — something he wasn’t in college.

30 responses to “Does Jarvis Landry deal affect Browns’ quarterback plans?

  4. 5 year $75 mil for a slot receiver that is not even the best on the team….just wow.

    Landry won this trade.
    Miami won this trade.
    Browns lost their minds!

  5. If Allen goes to the Browns, there’s like a 75% chance he’ll bust. Inaccurate passer + small school + NFL team with poor player development + franchise reputation for giving up on QBs + unstable front office + consistent nasty weather = bust.

  9. Just because you have a strong arm doesn’t mean you’re only going to be throwing 40-50 yard bombs all game. You can squeeze short and intermediate passes in to tighter windows too, those passes will be the majority that he throws

  10. Josh Allen’s stats are only comparable to Kyle Boller and Patrick Ramsey who were selected in round 1. He is an awful prospect if you pick him in round 1. Every advanced stat and analysis shows that he will have a career path of a bust. So for a 1-31 team, do you gamble on a guy who has so many flaws too overcome, who’s likelyhood of succeeding is so low? At this point, the dinosaur executives are just cheering for him to succeed than being truthful about his flaws

  11. Or maybe Allen’s low %age rate was a reflection of his receivers, and the Browns think that Landry will make Allen look good on the underneath stuff.

  12. A strong armed QB who can throw deep accurately can learn how to throw the short pass…

    But, a weak-armed QB may not ever gain the arm strength needed to throw deep, accurately.

  13. Josh Allen deep pass completion to Jarvis Landry happens how many times a year times 5 years divided into 75 million equals how much per catch?

  15. Gordon & Coleman run deep routes should there not be a WR who run the short routes in case they’re not open?

  17. In 3-4 years his contract could look like a bargain with the way salaries are exploding…..

  18. If the Browns draft Allen number one, it will be another in a long line of epic fails. He is ryan Leaf, part II.

  19. Juice has great hands and is solid after the catch. He is the latest receiver to sign so of course he will be one of the top paid. I don’t think he is a true #1 but he’s amongst the best #2s in the game. Besides, they already have a #1 in Gordon still playing on a rookie’s salary.

    This signing has no bearing on which QB they will take.

  20. I was an Allen fan early on. But the more I look at the QB possibilities, the more I understand why so many think Darnold should go first. He may not be the best in any category, but he’s really, really good in just about every category. He’s the safest QB prospect in the draft.

  21. Perhaps the Browns aren’t planning to take Josh Allen first? Who believes any reports that come out before the draft?

    Anyway, they have Gordon and Coleman for deep passes. It helps to have a diversified skill set in your wide receivers regardless of whom your quarterback is.

  22. “If you expect Allen to be your franchise quarterback for years to come, you should be spending money on receivers who will make plays deep downfield, not possession receivers like Landry.”

    Flawed logic as any complete team needs both. When those deep receivers aren’t or can’t get open you still need someone else to throw the ball to.

  24. “If a quarterback is valuable, then it only stands to reason that a fullback must be 4x as valuable.” —Jets

  26. macbull says:
    April 12, 2018 at 1:15 pm
    A strong armed QB who can throw deep accurately can learn how to throw the short pass…

    But, a weak-armed QB may not ever gain the arm strength needed to throw deep, accurately
    ______________________________

    But Allen did not throw deep accurately. He did not throw intermediate accurately. He did not throw short accurately. He was 0-3 against mid tier Division 1A schools and he played terribly. He didn’t throw for many yards or TD’s and nothing about his game performance was outstanding.

    He had a very forgettable College career, but yet has somehow catapulted himself to potential #1 pick because he has a strong arm and because Wentz is so good?!!!

    Dude is a mediocre QB. Buyer beware.

  27. Well, if the Browns select Josh Allen #1 it will mean they will be picking in the top half of the draft for a few more years in the future. Maybe they’ll find the right QB in 2019…or 2020…or 2021…

  30. walleye436 says:
    April 12, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    In 3-4 years his contract could look like a bargain with the way salaries are exploding…..

    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    which will mean he will hold out with 2 years remaining like every other guy who feels “short-changed” and didnt have the foresight to see that their front loaded deal wont match up with the new contracts

