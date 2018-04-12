Dolphins continue to look at top quarterbacks

Getty Images

The Dolphins have a starting quarterback they’ve expressed confidence in, and they pick 11th overall, so you wouldn’t think they’d be active in the quarterback market.

But they’re checking off all the boxes of teams that are, which suggests that at least one of those factors is at least only partially true.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are bringing quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen in this week for visits.

Considering that the consensus is that the top four quarterbacks (those two, plus Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen) figure to be off the board before 11, it’s solid preparation and an interesting strategy, if not just gamesmanship. The Jets figure to take one of them (and the Bills really want to, despite sitting at 12 at the moment), and that would at least give the Dolphins a peek inside the head of a future division rival.

The Dolphins have also had a private meeting with Rosen, and done their homework on the next tier of quarterbacks are well. They had Washington State’s Luke Falk in for a visit and Lamar Jackson was part of their local pro day since he grew up in the Miami area.

Of course, they also have Ryan Tannehill, but he’s coming off a knee injury and has just been OK when he was well, so keeping all their options open makes sense.