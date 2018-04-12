Jerry Jones is questioned in Kaepernick collusion grievance

Getty Images

Thursday ended up being a very eventful day for the pending collusion grievance filed by free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports, and PFT has confirmed, that Kaepernick’s lawyers questioned Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Thursday.

Jones becomes to fourth witness questioned by Kaepernick’s counsel; previously, Texans owner Bob McNair, Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh were questioned.

Jones has been vocal at times in his position regarding the issue of players kneeling during the national anthem. The collusion case isn’t about his personal views, however; it’s about whether the NFL’s teams engaged in a concerted effort to avoid Kaepernick for his role at the forefront of the anthem protests.

Again, collusion means coordination. If teams decide on their own not to pursue a player for a given reason, it’s not an issue. If coordination happens (possibly with the league office serving as the conduit) regarding the avoidance of a given player, it’s a potential violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, regardless of the precise reason for the coordination.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Jones would be prevented from espousing his personal views about the situation during his deposition. Though the substance of his testimony isn’t known, it’s possible that he decide to speak about how the NFL got into this mess, how the NFL should have gotten out of it, and what the NFL should do about it moving forward.