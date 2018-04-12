John Fox: Bears have done a “good job” getting Mitchell Trubisky help

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky didn’t set the league on fire last season in going 4-8 with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. But it wasn’t a bad start, and this season he should have more to work with.

The Bears signed receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and tight end Trey Burton.

So the Bears are expecting more from Trubisky in his second season, as is his former head coach.

“I thought Mitch handled it great,” former Bears coach John Fox said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s respected in that locker room. The Bears have gone out and done a good job in free agency, surrounding him with some weapons. I don’t care who you are, it’s not one guy. You need some help around you.”

Now with some help, Trubisky should take a step forward this season.