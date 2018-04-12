Kaepernick workout, planned for two weeks, was scrapped at the eleventh hour

Getty Images

PFT has confirmed that the Seahawks canceled a scheduled workout for quarterback Colin Kaepernick after Kaepernick declined to commit to standing for the national anthem as a member of the team. Another detail can now be added to the story.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the workout had been scheduled for two weeks. It was only as the date of the workout (Monday, April 9) approached that the Seahawks contacted Kaepernick with the last-minute request that he commit to standing for the anthem.

It’s not clear why the issue didn’t come up sooner, and it’s not clear why the Seahawks were so brazen and direct in their message to Kaepernick, in light of the league’s position that players cannot be forced to stand for the anthem. In a separate post, we’ll try to make sense of a development that, on the surface, seems more than a little nonsensical.