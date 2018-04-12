Kaepernick workout, planned for two weeks, was scrapped at the eleventh hour

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

PFT has confirmed that the Seahawks canceled a scheduled workout for quarterback Colin Kaepernick after Kaepernick declined to commit to standing for the national anthem as a member of the team. Another detail can now be added to the story.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the workout had been scheduled for two weeks. It was only as the date of the workout (Monday, April 9) approached that the Seahawks contacted Kaepernick with the last-minute request that he commit to standing for the anthem.

It’s not clear why the issue didn’t come up sooner, and it’s not clear why the Seahawks were so brazen and direct in their message to Kaepernick, in light of the league’s position that players cannot be forced to stand for the anthem. In a separate post, we’ll try to make sense of a development that, on the surface, seems more than a little nonsensical.

Permalink 48 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

48 responses to “Kaepernick workout, planned for two weeks, was scrapped at the eleventh hour

  3. So for the second time in a couple of days, a player who protested before and promised not to protest this year refused to commit to keep his promise. And somehow that makes the teams bad guys? Don’t think so. maybe map’s girlfriend can call Allen a slave owner as well…

  4. CMon man. Point made and im sure well have 12+ people every week if not an entire team kneeling for the anthem.
    You had the chance to get back into the NFL, make a few million a year and get your life back. How can you still be pulling this BS?

  7. Hey people…..this is NOT about honoring/dishonoring the flag……so get over it….the person that started this crap is Trump and he does not even know the words to the Anthem……

  9. If I post political messaging on my company’s social media or if I bring up my personal political or religious views in a client meeting, I get my ass fired. These guys are employees, not fans sitting in the stands or picketing outside in the parking lot. If Florio had a guy on his show who insisted on interrupting him and the show with his political views repeatedly, how long would that dude last? Why is this so hard to understand? Half the people watching might agree with the gesture and half would be opposed. But aren’t they all there to watch the freaking game? How much sense does it make for an owner to allow half his paying customers to be pissed off? This has always seemed crazy to me. If these guys want to make a statement, they should buy time on the radio or run an ad in the newspaper at their own expense. They think their freedom to act like knuckleheads should be paid for by the boss.

  11. What a dummy….At this point, you’ve made your point. You’ve raised awareness. What’s the point of continuing to kneel other than to be a distraction?

  12. It’s simple. He’s being blackballed. Everyone knows this. I’m just glad he’s not angry like some people who, when provoked by perceived injustice, rain destruction on innocent lives. Ya know what I’m saying?

  13. Why do they even play the anthem before the game anyway? We don’t play it before work, school or anywhere else.

  15. More than a little nonsensical?
    That is hilarious.
    Of course they should ask this! It’s the big fat elephant in the room.
    Even the lefties in the Seattle have a sliver of Patriotism and are offended by the kneelers. C’mon Florio, tighten up your game.

  16. cb28031 says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Hey people…..this is NOT about honoring/dishonoring the flag……so get over it….the person that started this crap is Trump and he does not even know the words to the Anthem……
    …………………………………

    You have my vote for dumbest statement in PFT history. I’ll bet you’ll be at 300 thumbs down by the end of the day. Ignorance is bliss.

  17. definitemaybe55
    A hundred thumbs up for telling it like it really is. My employees operate under exactly that standard.

  18. I’m just glad for another chance to discuss kneeling for the Anthem and Kap. There’s been too few of such opportunities. Let’s learn from each other and let that learning begin right here, right now in this thread!

  19. KC- I won’t protest during the national anthem if on a team.

    Also KC-You’re asking if I won’t protest during the national anthem while on your team? I can’t say for certain.

    If the sheep who follow this clown are as stupid as he is, it really does start to explain a lot. I didn’t think this level of stupidity existed, but there it is, pig socks and all.

  20. I don’t get why the press keeps acting as though the owners are all just racist bigots. They lost paying customers to the protests, they don’t own a football team to make political statements. People say well they hire criminals, but nobody seems to acknowledge a domestic abuse or drug charge doesn’t effect ticket and merchandise sales. These owners are trying to build their bank accounts and win football games not drive a wedge between their fans and lose money. It really is that simple. Look at tebow, they didn’t sign simply because of the press attention he would garner. Signing kaepernick would be 100 times the attention/distraction from football.

  21. What gives him the right to express his political opinions when wearing the team uniform on the field? The brand name and publicity are team assets, not his to hijack and devalue. Every NFL team owner should sue any kneeler for reducing the value of his team brand name. If I was a Disney worker and insisted on shoving my political views on park goers while wearing a Mickey Mouse costume, how long would I last?

  22. The hypocrisy of those who deny the players basic rights is astounding. No one should be forced by their employer to stand for the national anthem. What they are doing does not effect the games one iota. My guess is those critics don’t stand or put their hand over their heart when the anthem is playing on their TV. They probably go get another beer.

    Just because a number of arch conservative, freedom hating people take offense is no excuse. The players kneeling neither breaks their bones or picks their pockets. Those who are so afraid to see freedom being execised need to get a life.

  23. lets see if this makes it through moderation.

    It has become Florio’s holy crusade to not allow this ‘collusion’ case by Kap’s team to die silently. Funny how it is coming out that clubs have offered him contracts with conditions, only for him to turn them down.

    I can have my own political, religious or economic views at my own workplace as long as I want. But when I begin to relay my views to my company’s customers, whether popular or not, that is when it becomes a problem. So why does Florio feel it is ok for Kap to do the same? Because he is a minority? Or is it because it continues to cause people to click on these stories making it seem a ‘hot topic’?

    Workplace is for work. You want to express your own point of view, do it on your time.

  24. If you ever start to lament the fact that our dumbest citizen is our president, just read the PFT comments…

    There should not even bee a national anthem before games, how about that?!? We don’t sing the national anthem at my office before our work day begins!! Get nationalism and patriotism out of the workplace!!

  25. Good for Seattle. The NFL may not have the balls to enforce it, but the team owners sure can! Maybe this P O S can go to Canada with Manziel.

  28. I think Kaepernicks case should be against the media, not the NFL. The media made his silent protest a national television event which is why teams don’t want to go near him since they don’t want that publicity representing them just like they did to Tim Tebow and his touchdown celebrations. No one paid attention to who did what during the national anthem until all coverage of the NFL spent a half hour talking about it just like no one cared about sideline prayers till the media shoved a camera in Tebow’s face every time he did it.

    The only good thing that’s come out of it is having a better quality pizza to eat instead of that awful overpriced Papa Johns.

  29. This is his attempt to create chaos in the NFL from the inside out. He truly has no real intention of playing. He just wants a continued reason to sue the NFL. He and his handlers are trying to liberalize the league. It started with Michael Sam. The NBA is liberal and the left wants the most popular sport in America as “woke” as basketball is.
    As a Black man I can CLEARLY see this is not about social issues. This is an attempt to liberalize society using the NFL as a conduit.
    Kaepernick fools no one.

  30. “Colin, we are interested in hiring you, but we need you to not offend our customers. Are you OK with that?”

    When the answer is “no” the failure to get the job is on the applicant, not the prospective employer.

    The “free country” door swings both ways. You are free to protest I’m free to hire people who don’t protest on company time.

  33. If this is true, this is just another reason Jeremy Lane is done in Seattle. It became a distraction last year. I had heard that before they played the Texans the players had spent hours wasting time coordinating some kind of protest. And because their focus was on protesting they played like garbage and the players admitted they spent way too much time on the supposed issue. By the way, I’m not taking anything serious about black lives matter until, hispanics, whites, asians, etc. all lives matter, and if black lives matter so much than quite killing each other at record numbers.

  34. It’s a story, no doubt. But is it really a Seahawks story? It’s more specifically, an individual story. There are few (if the Seahawks were not the one & only) teams that brought him in for a legitimate meeting? This C.K. story has some weight (depending on your stance) but it can be wrapped in, “not quite right, maybe/maybe-not” etc.

    I know every non-Seahawks fans loves to call those of us who have loved them from the start as, “bandwagon fans” (your statements reveal your ignorance) or rooting for, “Cheetin’ Pete.” If the Hawks even kicked the tires, that’s more than most (at least 28+) teams did.

    Stop with your, self appointed, self righteous indignation.

    By the way, Paul Allen is about as liberal as they come. I don’t think ownership (trickling down at least to the coaching staff) would’ve blocked any move that wouldn’t have been politically expedient.

  35. I would encourage those who are critical of CK to re-examine your position that what he did was unpatriotic. The man knew full well what sort of controversy this would cause and how it would likely harm him personally, yet he had the courage to do it anyway because he believed in his heart that people of color are and were being treated unfairly by police and others. History rarely judges such civil disobedience as unpatriotic and it will not so judge CK. There is nothing unpatriotic in this country about taking a nonviolent stand for what you believe in. Rather, these acts of civil disobedience make us stronger and better as a people. Even if you don’t agree with him on the issue, I would hope that you take time to recognize that what he did was courageous and at least consider the possibility that it was, in fact, patriotic.

  36. What does standing for the anthem have to with playing football? Anyone?

    Football is all about forcing your will on others. Seems apt to me.

  37. I really enjoy the national anthem before every game. I think we do not have enough of our national pride in every day life so this is a good start. They do this for every country before major events – not just the US. My vote is for more patriotism and more national anthem singing.

  38. PFT continues to profess that continued Kap kneeling is outside purview of the job interview. I strongly disagree and am glad Seattle has taken the steps they have to demonstrate that disrespecting the Nation’s Flag and National Anthem is not tolerated. I hope they develop a formal policy that penalizes such behavior or allows those players not able to comply be kept in locker room until it is over and they can be traded, released or contracts expire.

  39. Let the players that do not want to stand do this in the locker room. I think the players have a right to not stand, and the teams have a right to not display their players that do not stand. If I felt uncomfortable during a work situation as it went against my value/belief, I would ask to be excused from said activity. I think it’s important for Americans to be able to show their pride during the national anthem, but I only want people to stand if they are sincere about it.

  40. Of course it is about dis respecting the USA. Are they kneeling during the coaches talk? Are they kneeling during coin flip? No, they are kneeling during the National Anthem, which is a direct insult to the USA. If you protest Catholic Church policy by standing during a Mass when you are suppose to kneel, then you are insulting the Catholic Church. It does not matter why you act that way, your action is disrespectful

  41. cb28031 says:
    Hey people…..this is NOT about honoring/dishonoring the flag……so get over it….the person that started this crap is Trump and he does not even know the words to the Anthem……

    –So now it’s Trump’s fault?

  43. I’m a Vet who served in combat.

    I find no offense with players kneeling during the anthem. Their right to do what they want was one of the reasons we fought (and continue to do so).

    Having said that, a team, like a business, has the right to require certain standards from their employees.

    I now run a successful business. If one of my employees disenfranchised customers through appearance or action that was not in line with our company’s values, they would be corrected and ultimately terminated.

  44. Dug says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    What does standing for the anthem have to with playing football? Anyone?
    _____________________________________________

    If by ‘playing football’ you mean playing professional football then I would point out it seems to have quite a bit to do with the ‘professional’ (as in paid to do something) part. If you can show me some owners of professional football teams that aren’t concerned about protecting their bottom line then I might be willing to amend my opinion. I know everyone on both sides wants to make this about something it’s not but what it’s really about is much $impler.

  45. For those that say it is “not disrespecting to the flag and the military when failing to stand during the National Anthem,” I want to explain why you are wrong. Like the inappropriate behavior in the hostile or sexual harassment workplace, it is how the behavior is perceived and not what the intention was by the person doing the behavior that is the determinating factor. In this kneeling case, it offends the majority of people, regardless of intent. Doing it and saying it means something else, doesn’t work. Wearing a KKK white hooded robe at the same game to point out the fact that homeless people are needing help wouldn’t work either, for the same reason.

  46. dcpatfan says:
    April 12, 2018 at 2:46 pm
    It’s simple. He’s being blackballed. Everyone knows this. I’m just glad he’s not angry like some people who, when provoked by perceived injustice, rain destruction on innocent lives. Ya know what I’m saying?

    ——————-
    If he was really being blackballed the workout would not have been scheduled in the first place.

  47. chawkup says:
    April 12, 2018 at 3:08 pm
    I would encourage those who are critical of CK to re-examine your position that what he did was unpatriotic. The man knew full well what sort of controversy this would cause and how it would likely harm him personally, yet he had the courage to do it anyway because he believed in his heart that people of color are and were being treated unfairly by police and others. History rarely judges such civil disobedience as unpatriotic and it will not so judge CK. There is nothing unpatriotic in this country about taking a nonviolent stand for what you believe in. Rather, these acts of civil disobedience make us stronger and better as a people. Even if you don’t agree with him on the issue, I would hope that you take time to recognize that what he did was courageous and at least consider the possibility that it was, in fact, patriotic.

    ————————-
    I fully agree with everything you say here.

    But whether a team or really anyone is somehow now required to hand him a high paying job is an entirely separate topic. Also the question as to whether a person will adhere to workplace standards is a different topic as well.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!