Kenny Vaccaro visiting Dolphins

Getty Images

One of the safeties caught in a slow-moving free agent market at the position may have a chance to land a job with the Dolphins.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kenny Vaccaro will visit the Dolphins on Thursday. Vaccaro ranked No. 27 on our list of the top free agents this year and is the top-ranked players unsigned and untagged at this point in the offseason.

Vaccaro was the 15th overall pick of the 2013 draft and spent the last five seasons with the Saints. He was a starter out of the gate and had 60 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three interceptions in his 12 appearances last season. He ended the year on injured reserve with a core muscle injury, but called himself healthy in early March.

The Dolphins have Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald on the top line of their depth chart at safety.