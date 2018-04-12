Landon Collins confirms he needs second surgery on arm

Getty Images

Giants safety Landon Collins spoke too soon earlier this week when he said his arm was doing great after surgery to repair a fracture.

Collins made that comment on Monday, but Wednesday brought a report that a second surgery was under consideration for Collins. Collins later confirmed the need for more surgery with Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, saying three doctors made the recommendation for another operation after tests showed his forearm isn’t healing as expected.

“I hate surgery,” Collins said via text message. “And then I’m thinking I’m fine and excited about this season, being on the field for OTAs. It’s a bone. It’s going to come back stronger, so it shouldn’t affect nothing I’m trying to do [moving forward].”

Wednesday’s report pegged the recovery time at 6-8 weeks, which would likely leave Collins out for the team’s offseason program.

Collins is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He said he’ll let that “just work itself out” while focusing on getting well for training camp.