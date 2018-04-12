Manziel accounts for two touchdowns in second Spring League game

AP

Quarterback Johnny Manziel’s South team currently is playing the second of two 2018 Spring League games. So far, Manziel has performed well.

He has a pair of rushing touchdowns, one to the right from 14 yards away and another to the left from four yards out, capped with a dive to the pylon.

Manziel also completed a 50-yard bomb, rolling to the right (as usual) to buy time before finding an open receiver deep down the field. For the first half of action, Manziel completed eight of 10 passes, for 145 yards.

If Manziel’s performances in the Spring League don’t win him a spot on an NFL roster, he’ll potentially head to the CFL. In time, he could perform well enough there to earn a spot in the NFL.

Still, Manziel has a long way to go before he gets back to the NFL, where he spent two seasons in Cleveland before washing out of the league.