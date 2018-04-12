Patrick Peterson hopes Cardinals find “solid No. 2 corner”

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson knows what addition he’d like to see the Cardinals make before the start of the 2018 season.

With Tramon Williams and Justin Bethel leaving the team in free agency, Arizona is missing a clear No. 2 corner to play across from Peterson on their defense. Quarterbacks don’t throw Peterson’s way too often, leaving that spot as an important one on their defense and Peterson spelled out what he and the team have to gain from finding the right guy to join him in the starting lineup.

“If we can find a solid No. 2 corner to make it kind of difficult for a quarterback to pick and choose which side he wants to go on, then that would make not only me but the defense a lot better,” Peterson said, via ESPN.com. “So, in terms of if we have a No. 2 over there that he knows he can consistently win on, why would he try 21? So, I feel if we get us a solid No. 2 corner like we did in Tramon, because he played solid for us the last eight games, then we can be very, very dangerous and also present more opportunities for me.”

The Cardinals signed Bene Benwikere and Lou Young, both of whom have played for head coach Steve Wilks in the past, and 2016 third-rounder Brandon Williams remains on hand. They’ll have a chance to add to that group in the draft or if a veteran they like shakes loose in the coming months.

Peterson suggested the latter could work out well for a player by noting that Williams and others have left the No. 2 role in Arizona for good contracts elsewhere. For that to happen, the Cardinals have to find the right guy to slot into the lineup before September rolls around.