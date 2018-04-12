Ravens, Rams to hold joint practices this summer

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Rams cornerback Aqib Talib aren’t scheduled to face each other in the regular season, but they will have a chance to catch up with one another over the summer.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens and Rams have agreed to hold joint practices this summer before they play a preseason game in Baltimore on August 9. It will be the first preseason game for the Rams while the Ravens will be playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Bears in the league’s first exhibition game of the summer.

Crabtree and Talib were both ejected from a game between the Raiders and Broncos last season after a fight that started when Talib, who was then with Denver, tore a chain off Crabtree’s neck while Crabtree was blocking him. It was the second straight year that the two players had scuffles that involved Talib yanking Crabtree’s chain and it resulted in two-game suspensions for both players that were reduced to one game following appeals.

Given what’s gone on in the past between the two players, Crabtree might want to keep his chain in his locker rather than around his neck for those workouts.