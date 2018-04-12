Reggie McKenzie on Khalil Mack: Everything’s been positive

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2018, 7:14 AM EDT
Getty Images

Khalil Mack didn’t report to work with other Raiders players for the start of the team’s offseason work this week, but General Manager Reggie McKenzie says all is well between team and player.

Mack is looking for a new contract as he enters the final year of the deal he signed as a rookie and McKenzie said the defensive force has communicated that desire to the team. McKenzie said the Raiders share Mack’s desire to extend the working relationship for the long term and that no bad feelings have been generated as they work toward that result.

“This is going to be a big contract and all sides are trying to make everything work,” McKenzie said to Steve Wyche of NFL Media. “It’s about the end result. One thing I know is that we love Khalil Mack and we want to make him a Raider for life. We’ll get through all the other stuff. We understand the business part of it. Everybody is aware of everything and nobody is surprised. Everything on all sides has been positive. I can’t stress that enough.”

Word this week has been that Mack is looking for some $65 million in guaranteed money as part of a new deal, so McKenzie’s not overstating things when he calls any forthcoming pact a big one. The more time it takes to come to an agreement will likely lower the chances everything stays positive, but things seem peaceful in Oakland for the time being.

4 responses to “Reggie McKenzie on Khalil Mack: Everything’s been positive

  1. Khalil Mack deserves the huge contract. He also deserves to be playing on a winning Raider team. Two years ago the latter part looked like it was coming into place as the Raiders looked like a team on the rise with Mack as the key. But with the owner’s moronic publicity stunts (Lynch and now Gruden) that unfortunately looks to be up in smoke.

  2. When you back up the brinks truck to pay a mediocre quarterback be prepared for one of the best players in the NFL to be offended when you ignore him.

  3. If I were the Browns, Giants, 49ers, or the Colts, I’d make an offer for Mack. He’s a proven stud pass rusher. The kids coming out in the draft show promise, but are not guaranteed to make the jump to the next level. Mack could be the best pass rusher in the NFL right now.

  4. Raiders owner, Mark Davis doesn’t have the wealth that most other NFL owners have. He is historically reticent to guarantee massive amounts over long periods. Make no mistake, Mack is a great player and the Raiders want to keep him long term, but this will be interesting to watch if Khalil refuses to budge on the massive guaranteed amount.

