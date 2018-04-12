Reggie McKenzie on Khalil Mack: Everything’s been positive

Getty Images

Khalil Mack didn’t report to work with other Raiders players for the start of the team’s offseason work this week, but General Manager Reggie McKenzie says all is well between team and player.

Mack is looking for a new contract as he enters the final year of the deal he signed as a rookie and McKenzie said the defensive force has communicated that desire to the team. McKenzie said the Raiders share Mack’s desire to extend the working relationship for the long term and that no bad feelings have been generated as they work toward that result.

“This is going to be a big contract and all sides are trying to make everything work,” McKenzie said to Steve Wyche of NFL Media. “It’s about the end result. One thing I know is that we love Khalil Mack and we want to make him a Raider for life. We’ll get through all the other stuff. We understand the business part of it. Everybody is aware of everything and nobody is surprised. Everything on all sides has been positive. I can’t stress that enough.”

Word this week has been that Mack is looking for some $65 million in guaranteed money as part of a new deal, so McKenzie’s not overstating things when he calls any forthcoming pact a big one. The more time it takes to come to an agreement will likely lower the chances everything stays positive, but things seem peaceful in Oakland for the time being.