Report: Reuben Foster not eligible for exempt list yet, can participate Monday

Reuben Foster‘s spot on the 49ers’ roster is “under great scrutiny,” but San Francisco cannot use the commissioner’s exempt list for the linebacker.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that Foster will not become a candidate for the list until the league concludes its investigation of domestic violence allegations. That means Foster can attend the start of team workouts Monday.

It remains unclear whether he will show up.

The Santa Clara District Attorney charged Foster with felony domestic violence related to a February incident that left his girlfriend with a ruptured eardrum. His new teammate, Richard Sherman, appeared in court Thursday during Foster’s arraignment.

The 49ers were not surprised as Sherman told management after he signed that he was interested in taking Foster under his wing, per Trotter. Safety Jaquiski Tartt joined Sherman in the courtroom, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.