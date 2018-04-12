Robert Kraft isn’t sweating Gronk’s future

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s future as a player has been a frequent topic of conversation this offseason and some around the team may be worried about the prospect of his retirement.

Team owner Robert Kraft is not in that group. Kraft told Jeff Howe of The Athletic that he isn’t losing any sleep when it comes to thoughts about life without Gronkowski during the 2018 season.

“It’s not even an issue for me,” Kraft said. “I didn’t know about it until I read about it in the paper. I saw him [recently at Gillette Stadium]. We have a fun, good relationship. He is one of the most up people I know. I was impressed that he was coming in late and doing whatever he had to do to make himself feel right and get his body right.”

Kraft also said recently that he doesn’t have any issues with Tom Brady‘s contract, but the zen approach to team matters comes alongside a more practical bent befitting a successful business owner. Kraft said the team has to “develop contingency plans” for all matters because “anyone could be in a car accident” even if you’re not spending all day worried about that possibility.