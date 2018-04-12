Robert Kraft isn’t sweating Gronk’s future

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2018, 6:57 AM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s future as a player has been a frequent topic of conversation this offseason and some around the team may be worried about the prospect of his retirement.

Team owner Robert Kraft is not in that group. Kraft told Jeff Howe of The Athletic that he isn’t losing any sleep when it comes to thoughts about life without Gronkowski during the 2018 season.

“It’s not even an issue for me,” Kraft said. “I didn’t know about it until I read about it in the paper. I saw him [recently at Gillette Stadium]. We have a fun, good relationship. He is one of the most up people I know. I was impressed that he was coming in late and doing whatever he had to do to make himself feel right and get his body right.”

Kraft also said recently that he doesn’t have any issues with Tom Brady‘s contract, but the zen approach to team matters comes alongside a more practical bent befitting a successful business owner. Kraft said the team has to “develop contingency plans” for all matters because “anyone could be in a car accident” even if you’re not spending all day worried about that possibility.

8 responses to “Robert Kraft isn’t sweating Gronk’s future

  2. Gronk working late and looking happy, owner relaxed after 8th bowl in 16yrs, Brady playing a few more, Belichick too then staying on as GM while McDaniels (Pats most successful OC) steps up to coach. Which all, as salty hater will tell you, equals total disaster. What more proof do you need?

  3. crush22 says:
    April 12, 2018 at 7:04 am
    Glasskowski
    ————-
    That’s SB-winning, league-best receiving and blocking TE Glasskowski to you, whom you desperately want to be unhappy so he’d leave the Pats and maybe come to your team.

  4. Billionaires don’t worry much, unless they get judged by everyone who previously took their money

  6. streetyson says:
    April 12, 2018 at 7:33 am
    crush22 says:
    April 12, 2018 at 7:04 am
    Glasskowski
    ————-
    That’s SB-winning, league-best receiving and blocking TE Glasskowski to you, whom you desperately want to be unhappy so he’d leave the Pats and maybe come to your team.
    ______
    Naa… I like players that are on the field.

