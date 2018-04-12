Ryan Shazier stands at Pittsburgh Penguins game

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier showed at Wednesday nights Pittsburgh Penguins game that he is continuing to make progress in recovering from the severe spinal cord injury he suffered last season.

Shazier stood up to lead the crowd in a “Let’s Go Pens!” chant, and he was given a microphone and told the fans, “It’s a hockey night in Pittsburgh.”

Shazier looked steady and comfortable standing, an improvement over previous images that have shown him needing help to get out of his wheelchair.

The 25-year-old Shazier suffered the injury last year in a game against the Bengals. The Steelers have already announced that Shazier will not be able to play in 2018.