Saints place center Gabe Ikard on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints center Gabe Ikard has decided to retire from football after parts of five seasons spent in the NFL.

Ikard announced his decision last week on his Twitter account with the Saints moving him to the reserve/retired list on Thursday.

Ikard signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oklahoma in 2014. Ikard appeared in six career games with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Saints in his five seasons in the NFL.