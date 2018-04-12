Seahawks postponed Kaepernick workout after anthem question

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 12, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

Apparently Bengals owner Mike Brown isn’t the only one asking free agents whether they’ll kneel during the anthem.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks had scheduled a workout for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but postponed it when he declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem.

The Bengals let safety Eric Reid leave without a contract offer after Mike Brown asked him about his stance (though Reid had said previously he wasn’t sure he was going to continue).

If the Seahawks hesitated because of concerns about his political stance, it does nothing to lessen Kaepernick’s collusion case, since there’s no reason for a team to ask such a question during a job interview.

There’s no doubt about the Seahawks need for a quarterback, just as there hasn’t been for some time. But the fact they were willing to make compliance a precondition for employment crystallizes the reality that teams are definitely afraid of angering whatever percentage of their fan base prefers their version of patriotism to civil liberties.

Permalink 49 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

49 responses to “Seahawks postponed Kaepernick workout after anthem question

  1. They are the employer, and it’s their call if they want that distraction at the workplace. If I knelt in protest during a meeting, I would be escorted out of the building, and have to find a new job. The employee should have to follow the rules at the workplace…

  3. Florio, as a business owner, wouldn’t you want to know before hiring someone if they will continue to do something that will ultimately hurt your revenue?

  7. “There’s no reason for a team to ask such a questions during a job interview.”

    I disagree. Not wanting to alienate half of your consumer base with controversy is a pretty good reason for a business owner.

  8. You do not have “civil liberties” with your employer. If you are unsure about that, by all means, go use your “freedom of speech” to cuss out your boss and see if the Constitution protects you.

  9. An owner who doesn’t want a guy who kneels during the protest on his team due to the possible backlash and loss of fans does not mean there is a collusion going on. It means owners are afraid that signing a backup QB could cost them millions of dollars of revenue, which makes them good businessmen. Owners have the job of bringing in money for the team, if they feel like there may be a loss somewhere due to a personnel decision then it’s their right as an owner to not sign someone. It doesn’t mean they don’t agree with the reasoning behind the protest, they are protecting their team and ultimately, their wallets.

  10. Although I don’t care about this fake issue, I don’t see how this would be evidence of collusion. Besides, do you really think Paul Allen would engage in collusion… over this issue… in Seattle?

  11. What collusion? One team has nothing to do with another. Billionaire owner wants to make money, his team his rules. If a player wants to bring his political stance to the field on game day, I wouldn’t hire him either.

    It’s called a grassroots effort, and there’s no collusion preventing players from doing that, just no spotlight.

  12. The Seahawks got rid of Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman, their social justice warriors. They prefer not to go down that road again. Time to focus on football.

  13. bwahaahahaa! I gotta think he said he’s going to kneel because he doesn’t WANT to be on a field, easier money to be had by suing the NFL and riding off into the sunset. 1st amendment rights don’t mean everyone has to agree with what you’re saying Kap, it comes with some consequence.

  14. Maybe they postponed for some unrelated reason…like a coach or some person needing to be there, couldn’t be there? The world doesn’t revolve around Kap, we all have lives! Also, says “postponed” not “cancelled”.

  16. There is reason to ask this question. All conduct on/off field affects the team. If several teams have all decided, independently, that his talent+off-the-field=not worth it that is not collusion.

  17. PFT says: “There’s no reason to ask for a team to ask such a question in a job interview.” Seriously? QB is more than X’s and O’s. It’s about leadership and character and priorities. Are you going to lead the team onto the field to play football or are you going to lead the team in protesting the “pigs”?

  18. It is a fair question for any employer to ask. Will you voluntarily bring negative PR to our organization?

    If the answer is yes, the organization has the right to decline hiring the individual.

  20. I don’t understand when you say ‘since there’s no reason for a team to ask such a question during a job interview.’ If it’s a privately owned team, isn’t it the employer’s right to ask whatever questions he thinks are relevant? This one seems obviously relevant to me because it could impact the perception of their franchise amongst a large group of fans. That could negatively impact consumer support (merchandise sales, ticket sales, etc.). Regardless of how you feel about kneeling during the anthem, I don’t think it’s an unreasonable question to ask. And if they don’t like the answer, I don’t think it’s unreasonable for them to lose interest and move on.

  22. Well, let’s see, go with Kap and get blasted, or go with the other 15 possible quarterbacks out and keep it normal, balanced and stable at the House. Oh, let’s take a chance!!!!! Idiot

  23. Well, that means the Seahawks are smart. No business owner wants an employee who is deliberately going to generate bad PR for his business. That’s not collusion, just common sense.

  24. I can think of a reason to ask the question during an interview. How about CK is interviewing for a sports “entertainment” type job and when the customers are not entertained, the need for those services are not needed. It is not covered under any federal EO regulations.

  25. Let’s see who’s going to blinks first Kapp. What are you going to do when you lose your bogus lawsuit?

  26. It’s really quite simple. These teams are businesses where the success and health of the organization is defined by how many fans are in their seats, concessions/team gear sold, TV revenue and brand equity that is built.
    If any of these components will be impacted by a polarizing protest then it would be foolish to not inquire with a player who participates is said protest. Especially, the one who is leading it. These owners have a fundamental responsibility to protect the long term health of the organization. They aren’t crusaders. They are owners.
    They have shown they can be both supportive of this cause and smart businessmen who are bottom line driven. They are just smart enough to find ways to do both (donating money to equality initiatives). Unfortunately, some of these players aren’t as smart so they are still unemployed.
    It really is that simple.

  27. No reason to ask such a question? Look, the NFL is a business. That business has customers–customers that they would like to keep, and not offend. Of course it’s a legitimate question.

  29. I have zero problems at all with protesting and standing up for whatever you believe in. I’m all for it. However, they are protesting…..while AT work. In ANY other industry, you would be terminated. PERIOD.

  30. I support the player’s decision to kneel. I support the owner’s decision to not employ someone whose core values don’t align with their own.

    Ultimately, the owners own the team and make the decision, so players will need to think long and hard about what’s more important. Making money for themselves and their families or shining a light on a problem with no solutions.

    If I was a player, I’d dedicate my time to making money and then I’d spend my time after my career working on social change. Social inequality isn’t going anywhere, don’t worry.

  31. “the reality that teams are definitely afraid of angering whatever percentage of their fan base prefers their version of patriotism to civil liberties”

    – whatever percentage?? I can assure you that percentage is significant enough to impact revenue. Is having a controversial backup worth the hit to your reputation? or even worse your bottom line?

    – their version of patriotism?? It’s pretty simple, the anthem honors those who have sacrificed life and limb in the defense of America. What is the other version of patriotism you seem to be referring to?

    The whole issue isn’t about suppressing 1st amendment rights, it’s about the manner in which they are choosing to express their 1st amendment rights; by insulting those who have served.

  32. Employers should have the right to ask any question during the hiring process. The employee represents the company and could influence customers. If you don’t like the questions get a job somewhere else.

  33. … since there’s no reason for a team to ask such a question during a job interview.
    =============================
    There IS a reason to ask it and if you can’t see it, you’re a fool.

  34.  “since there’s no reason for a team to ask such a question during a job interview.”

    Of course there is reason to ask this question which you mention a paragraph later…

    “The reality that teams are definitely afraid of angering whatever percentage of their fan base prefers their version of patriotism to civil liberties.”

    It’s not collusion just because 32 separate teams decided they don’t want the biggest media cancer to ever hit the NFL in their locker room. Yes he is a bigger cancer than Ray Rice when it comes to media frenzy and diatractions.Nobody want that headache…

  36. Kapp’s Collusion case is like saying the league is colluding against multiple drug or domestic violence offenders. You don’t let negative influence people on your team. They’re going to have to find a real left wing judge for this case.

  37. It’s not fan base they are pleasing, it’s CUSTOMERS. $$$$$$$$

    All their revenue comes from their product. So satisfying customers is a must in any successful business.

  38. If your employer wants you do to something, you do it. If you don’t want to do it, you don’t work there. Pretty simple. Not sure why we need conspiracy theories.

  39. “But the fact they were willing to make compliance a precondition for employment crystallizes the reality that teams are definitely afraid of angering whatever percentage of their fan base prefers their version of patriotism to civil liberties.”

    Probably so – but that doesn’t prove collusion.

  41. They have a right to kneel and teams have a right to tell them to kick rocks and these guys also have a right to LOOK (not “get”) for an employment else if they are having trouble with the NFL.

    Sounds like everyone is acting within their “rights.”

  42. teams are definitely afraid of angering whatever percentage of their fan base prefers their version of patriotism to civil liberties.
    ——-
    Forgetting the fact that demonstrating or protesting at work isn’t a civil liberty bud…

  43. PFT says: “There’s no reason to ask for a team to ask such a question in a job interview.” Actually the NFL rules allow the league to punish a team if players do not stand during the Anthem. The fact they don’t enforce the rule doesn’t mean they won’t. So a team is within their legal rights to ask if a player who has previously disregarded the rule plans on continuing that behavior.

  44. Teams are asking because they have a brand to sell. They are in business to make money first and foremost. Why would you want to hire an employee that hurts your chances of making money? What company would hire that person?

  45. No reason for a team to ask the question during a job interview??

    “Are you going to stop dancing at your desk during working hours?”

    “No and you have no right to ask me that! Now pay me $30 million dollars!”

    Get real.

  46. No need to ask such a question? An employer should ask any question he sees fit to make sure that a prospective employee fit the image that the employer wants put forward. Especially when it can negatively impact their bottom line.

  47. Kap kneeled so me, my children and people who look like me don’t have to live in fear whenever interacting with law enforcement. So thankful for this guy taking a stance against something that’s plagued African American communities for 100s of years. Continue to fight the good fight Mr. Kaepernick, we’re rooting for you.

  48. Asking someone if they will stand for the National Anthem in NO way violates their civil liberties!

    As an employer, if my potential future employee plans on performing any act or actions which might make my customers choose to spend their money or time elsewhere…..that is an issue.

    If you want to protest or fight for social justice causes feel free to use your personal time and not while performing the duties I pay you millions a year to perform. If this causes you to choose to work elsewhere then so be it.

    You word think guys who went to college could comprehend this. But I guess not.

  49. There is a reason for teams to ask such questions…. they are private enteprises and as such can hire whomever the heck they want as long as race, creed etc arent involved. The 1st ammendment is NOT protected in a private workplace and political viewpoints are NOT protected either…..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!