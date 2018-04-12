Seahawks postponed Kaepernick workout after anthem question

Getty Images

Apparently Bengals owner Mike Brown isn’t the only one asking free agents whether they’ll kneel during the anthem.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks had scheduled a workout for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but postponed it when he declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem.

The Bengals let safety Eric Reid leave without a contract offer after Mike Brown asked him about his stance (though Reid had said previously he wasn’t sure he was going to continue).

If the Seahawks hesitated because of concerns about his political stance, it does nothing to lessen Kaepernick’s collusion case, since there’s no reason for a team to ask such a question during a job interview.

There’s no doubt about the Seahawks need for a quarterback, just as there hasn’t been for some time. But the fact they were willing to make compliance a precondition for employment crystallizes the reality that teams are definitely afraid of angering whatever percentage of their fan base prefers their version of patriotism to civil liberties.