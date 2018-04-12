Seahawks push more nuanced version of the cancellation of Kaepernick’s workout

ESPN and PFT report that Colin Kaepernick‘s workout with the Seahawks was scrapped because the team asked Kaepernick to commit to ending his practice of kneeling during the anthem. NFL Network, owned and operated by the NFL and its 32 teams, understandably is pushing a different version of the events.

Says Ian Rapoport of NFL Network: “The Seahawks did postpone a tentatively scheduled workout with Colin Kaepernick, as Adam Schefter reported. It was not because he said he declined to stop kneeling, tho. The team asked for his plan moving forward on how to handle everything and there was not a firm plan. . . . Seahawks brass, John Schneider and Pete Carroll, want Colin Kaepernick to consider how he wants to proceed on everything (not just anthem) and get together at a later date when his plans are formed. Clearly, Seattle has accepted players speaking out for what they believe.”

It’s a stark contrast to the ESPN/PFT reporting, and the fact that it’s coming from a media company owned and operated by the league raises obvious questions. That said, the team may be trying to use the potential employment of Kaepernick as a way to set the stage for a global resolution of the issue, including but not limited to a settlement of his collusion grievance.

Not long after the grievance was filed, attorney Mark Geragos suggested that he’d go away if a team gave Kaepernick a job. Now that the case is being built (and potentially beginning to take a shape that suggests trouble for the league), the olive branch from the Seahawks may have been part of an effort to take Geragos up on his offer, belatedly, with Kaepernick, the Seahawks, and the NFL having a clear understanding as to all issues between them before Kaepernick signs.

If that was the intended message, it apparently backfired. Maybe Kaepernick, looking for a way to bolster his case, heard what he wanted to hear. Maybe the Seahawks, realizing that they’d potentially stepped in it, have tried to make a bad move seem better.

Whatever the actual truth, the pending collusion grievance has sprouted another branch that will require full exploration by both sets of lawyers before a final decision can be reached.

  1. This is his attempt to create chaos in the NFL from the inside out. He truly has no real intention of playing. He just wants a continued reason to sue the NFL. He and his handlers are trying to liberalize the league. It started with Michael Sam. The NBA is liberal and the left wants the most popular sport in America as “woke” as basketball is.
    As a Black man I can CLEARLY see this is not about social issues. This is an attempt to liberalize society using the NFL as a conduit.
    Kaepernick fools no one.

  2. Bye bye Seattle and your ridiculously overrated bandwagon fans. On the bright side tix are about to be a whole lot cheaper since your home stadium is about to be half empty like it was for the first 35 years of your sorry existence before you luckily stumbled across a few great players and created the LAUGHABLE nickname for yourselves, the 12tth man. You do realize how lame it is to give yourself a nickname right? Just ask T-bone Costanza

  4. It would be sort of funny if the Seahawks, who have probably been the most tolerant of any team on player protests, actually tried to step up and rescue this situation only to give CK more ammo. The irony is that, even if there was no collusion before, it would seem that there was collusion in the efforts to resolve the situation.

  5. Most people don’t see a problem with reasonable people deciding individually that the value Colin brings is less than the problems he brings – so they arent interesting in hiring him.

    The league has nothing to gain by collectively banning him from the sport. In fact, i would encourage one of my competitors to sign him – because of the drama he would bring to their team.

    Much ado about nothing…

  10. I have no problem and support the player protests and their right to exercise freedom of speech. But I also can’t see a problem with a business owner who doesn’t want an employee that angers approximately half their customers. That’s basic economics and business 101.

    Owners have rights just as much as the players do, its as simple as that. The fact is that none of the other players who protested wore police pig socks and did the other things Kap did beyond the on field protests to alienate fans. Had he not done that he would probably be on a team at this point.

  11. Regardless of views on kneeling, Ian Rapoport coming in here with some of the most transparent, cover-the-ass-of-my-employer reporting of all time. He can never be upset when people question the legitimacy of his reporting when he’s constantly just protecting league interests with the narratives he creates.

    Again, separating opinion on the ethics of a team asking about kneeling before hiring someone (I think it’s fine to ask), what exactly does it mean when he says, ‘the team is asking for a firm plan and waiting to hear Kaep’s plan?’ Uh, obviously it’s in relation to kneeling / the collusion grievance.

  12. I’m pretty sure that Kap’s lawyer said “give him a job at 14mil and this goes away” — because he declined several offers at 2mil and here we are…

  13. A legit concern by the Seahawks, if indeed their real focus.

    I’m a fan of kneeling and the entire BLM movement, but Kap has done a disservice to the movement by wearing those pig socks and I cannot easily move past that. He’s also done a disservice to his football career by staying silent on his wishes to return to football.

    Fewer people liked Johnny Manziel yet here he is, talking up a storm in the media, his agent fighting for him in the eyes of the public, and even playing in that awful spring league to prove he’s trying to play football. What’s Kap done to prove he truly wants to be playing football right now? I don’t care if he gets a job or not, and I don’t care if he wins his collusion case or not. He’s his own worst enemy.

    I personally wouldn’t hire this man until he apologizes for his socks. The same way I wouldn’t have hired Baker Mayfield after saying he’d fight a GM if that guy punched him in the face. That’s the persona you put on when you represent a billion dollar organization? No, if somebody assaults you you call the police like a normal person. Which is why Kap needs to apologize.

  14. Just as Kaepernick has a right to kneel, his prospective employer (the Seahawks or any other team) has a right not to hire him if it goes against their business model or concerns of impact on their “product”.

  15. Mr. Florio-
    With all do respect, you made a great career decision moving from law to media. You give great insight but you would have more Losses than Wins.
    It’s okay to be far left but clearly, the fans have spoken and the owner have listened. Protesting is one slice of the Kap Pie, Pig Socks was a punch in the gut to the good men and women who protect and serve. You defending this guy as much as you do is starting to feel like another gut punch to the good guys. We cannot characterize a person of color who does something wrong to all persons of color. You cannot make a stand that cops are pigs…

  16. How is it collusion when they asked him to his face? Seems like they were interested in Kaepernick the backup quarterback, but when they were offered Kaepernick the protester they “passed” on him.

  18. Bye bye Seattle and your ridiculously overrated bandwagon fans. On the bright side tix are about to be a whole lot cheaper since your home stadium is about to be half empty like it was for the first 35 years of your sorry existence
    ======

    Hi,

    You missed us. Or perhaps you weren’t alive.

    – The 1980s

  20. How did the Seahawks get pulled into this eventful Santa Clara news day? Foster charges brought down, facing bigtime suspension. Ex Clara QB suing the league, Clara doesn’t want anything to do with him but Seattle getting microscoped over possibly bringing him in a second time for interview/workout?

  21. “Now that the case is being built (and potentially beginning to take a shape that suggests trouble for the league)”

    Aside from you writing this general statement constantly on this website, can you offer any specifics of how this is taking shape that suggests trouble? I’ve heard absolutely zero evidence or facts in that regard, but you wrote it, so you must have some specifics. Please share…

  23. The story that never dies. It seems reasonable to ask him how he plans to proceed and how he plans to keep this from becoming a distraction to the team. If his answer is something along the lines of I’m just gonna do my thing and let the chips fall where they may, he’s got a problem. Because no one is going to sign up for this particular mess

  25. Collusion? Give me a friggen break. Let’s be really clear and make this as simple as possible for some. NFL owners are billionaires and some of the richest people alive. Why? Maybe because they are some of the smartest. Smarter then me, you, or anyone who reads this. They don’t/won’t hire this clown because he will effect their pocket books. Anyone that thinks it’s anything other then a BUSINESS decision seriously needs to get a life or education. Now Florio do us all a favor and go find something to write about that actually has substance.

  26. “Not long after the grievance was filed, attorney Mark Geragos suggested that he’d go away if a team gave Kaepernick a job.”

    Maybe its just me but I hear that as saying the whole thing is just a cheap blackmail attempt rather than being about any civil rights question. Especially when the protest started as pouting on the gench over a lost job it really comes accross like this is all just dirty pool to get given something that he cant just earn.

  27. Nuanced? This is BS, not nuance. There isn’t an unemployed person in the universe who can say they have firm plans about anything. Kaepernick is a better player than a lot of guys who started games last year. He’s being blackballed for speaking up for what’s right in an entirely appropriate way, I’d be proud to see him kneeling in a Jets jersey.

  28. There is no collusion case here. Collusion means all owners are working together to keep Kaepernick from joining a team. I’m pretty sure each owner can think for themselves whether signing Kaep is a net positive or negative. In other words, are his off field antics worth what he can contribute on a football field. The answer appears to be no even though some teams have scheduled interviews/workouts.

  29. Asked to explain his future plan regarding his commitment towards continued protesting or alternatively, working to improve the team? His lack of or No response meant delay in moving forward with process. If he comes back later with the Wrong answer it means he has no chance of being hired. Seems very business like. Good job Seahawks!!

