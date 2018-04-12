Texans cutting tackle Derek Newton

Getty Images

The Texans said they were impressed with the way Derek Newton has been working out in his comeback attempt.

They just didn’t want him attempting it next week when he would have been on their property.

According to Mike Jones of USA Today, the Texans have informed the veteran right tackle he’s being released, and he’s filing a grievance against the team for an unpaid roster bonus.

Newton tore both patella tendons in 2016 and missed all of last season, and they admitted he probably wasn’t going to be ready until closer to training camp than next week.

They failed him on his team physical on Mar. 23, but according to Jones he got a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews who said he was fit to take part in workouts. He had a $500,000 roster bonus due on April 1, which they haven’t paid.