Thursday morning one-liners

The Bills have some major work to do on offense that has nothing to do with drafting a QB.

The Dolphins are going over all their RB options in the draft.

Taking a look at how the Patriots WR contracts give hints about the competition there.

The Baker Mayfield-to-Jets chatter continues to gain volume.

New Ravens QB Robert Griffin III has plenty to prove.

The Bengals seem to be set for specialists heading into the draft.

The Browns are unafraid of bad karma, are letting Tim Couch call preseason games involving their future No. 1 overall pick.

The Steelers were doing plenty of homework at LSU.

Texans DL Christian Covington has been cleared after a torn biceps.

The Colts added some needed secondary depth.

Looking at some out-of-the-box Jaguars draft options.

An overview of what draft analysts see for the Titans.

The Broncos are taking a look at some WR options.

Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez showed off a keepsake ball with a mistake on it.

The Chargers will take a look at a deep group of local prospects today.

The Raiders at least get to cut down on preseason travel.

Another update as the Cowboys-Dez Bryant drama creeps toward its next chapter.

A look at the work Giants QBs Eli Manning and Davis Webb are doing to learn Pat Shurmur’s offense.

Could Eagles RB Wendell Smallwood be the next breakout player there?

Washington still has holes in the secondary.

A look at the WR prospects the Bears are looking at.

Lions QB Matt Stafford has another offseason addition to be happy about.

Packers LB Clay Matthews and WR Davante Adams are taking over Jordy Nelson‘s charity softball game.

The Vikings could be looking at CB help early in the draft again.

A look at Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff’s draft history.

The Panthers need to find help for QB Cam Newton, even if it’s not at WR.

Some think the Saints should resist the temptation to draft a QB.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston is working on his connection with DeSean Jackson.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson could have an expanded role on defense.

The Rams have moved quickly from punch line to destination.

Former 49ers NT Ian Williams discusses his career-ending ankle problem.

Recapping an unusual Seahawks free agency period.