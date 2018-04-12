Tim Couch returning to Cleveland, as broadcaster on Browns’ preseason games

Getty Images

Tim Couch is back with the Browns. Sort of.

Couch, the first overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft who was supposed to be the savior of the expansion franchise but turned into a bust, will work the Browns’ preseason games as a broadcaster this year.

“I’m super excited about it,” Couch said. “I haven’t been back in Cleveland since I left there. It’s going to be nice to get back up there and be around the organization again.”

Although Couch heard his share of boos in Cleveland, he says he loves the fans there and hope they passionately support whoever their quarterback is this year.

“The fans are tremendous,” he said. “They’re some of the best fans in pro football. They show up and support the team no matter what. Last year was a really tough year for them, but I think they’ve made some great moves in the offseason. They’re on the right track now and they’ve got some really talented players in there and have some great draft picks coming up. The opportunity is there to get better really fast.”

The Browns went 22-37 in games Couch started, which isn’t good but is a lot better than their 1-31 record over the last two seasons. He’s hoping to see the makings of an improving team when the 2018 Browns take the field in the preseason.