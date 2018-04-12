Tom Brady could miss first day of offseason program

Getty Images

There’s much consternation in many cities if the team’s best player doesn’t show up for the first day of voluntary offseason workouts.

That shouldn’t be the case with the Patriots.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t expected to be on hand for the start of the conditioning program.

But he’s not holding out for a new contract or in some kind of tiff with Bill Belichick over his training methods, he’s off doing some good for the world. He’s leaving today for Qatar to do work for his charity, Best Buddies. Because Qatar is far from Foxboro, and Brady isn’t expected to head back home until Monday, the chances of him making it to the Patriots facility Monday morning seems slim.

Of course, it’s smart for the Patriots and/or Brady to get the word out about his whereabouts. The way last season ended (on and off the field), and with him openly questioning his career mortality during his Tom vs. Time documentary, it would have created a stir if he wasn’t there and there was no explanation.