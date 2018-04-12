Ty Montgomery knows he needs to stay healthy

Getty Images

During the Scouting Combine earlier this year, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that “two most important abilities [for a player] in all this is availability and accountability” while noting that running back Ty Montgomery‘s biggest stumbling block has been availability.

Montgomery missed 10 games and the playoffs with an ankle injury in 2015 and missed eight games with rib and wrist injuries last year, which illustrates the point McCarthy was making. It’s something that Montgomery knows needs to change if he’s going to realize his full potential as an NFL player.

“I know that I can be a really good football player; I just need to stay healthy,” Montgomery said, via ESPN.com. “It’s something I haven’t been able to do my rookie season and last season. Two seasons before that, I wasn’t playing for almost half the season. I’m looking forward to getting one full healthy season under my belt. That’ll tell.”

Montgomery has been in Green Bay working with the Packers training staff this offseason and McCarthy said you can expect a “bigger, stronger” player than in past seasons. McCarthy has also committed to Montgomery as a running back, although he noted the flexibility that Montgomery provides the offense as a converted wide receiver.

If, of course, he’s healthy enough to take advantage of those multi-positional skills.