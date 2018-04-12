Vontaze Burfict officially suspended four games for PEDs

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is officially suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season.

The NFL announced today that Burfict is suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The suspension was reported last month, but at that point Burfict was still hoping he could win an appeal based on a claim that his failed test took place after he had already been ruled out for the season. But that appeal never stood a chance, and now the suspension is official.

When his four-game suspension is over, Burfict will have missed 33 of the Bengals’ last 70 games with suspensions and injuries.