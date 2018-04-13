Aqib Talib explains why Rams or Patriots were his preferred destination

Getty Images

Cornerback Aqib Talib didn’t want to go to San Francisco, nixing a trade to the 49ers. He didn’t want to go anywhere except the Rams or the Patriots.

The reason?

The Patriots traded for Talib in 2012. He left for Denver after the 2013 season, where he played for Wade Phillips in 2015-16.

The Broncos made his wish come true, sending him to the Rams, where he will reunite with Phillips.

“Well, I’m in the latter half of my career, and I just wanted to be comfortable,” Talib said, via Kristen Lago of the team website. “Wherever I went, I wanted to be comfortable and there was no time in the NFL where I was more comfortable playing football than with Wade Phillips. He’s like a guru at putting guys in position to succeed. So if I was going to go somewhere I wanted to be comfortable, and I’m definitely comfortable here in L.A.”

Talig, 32, will enter his 11th season with his fourth team. He couldn’t be happier.

“Man, I’m very excited just to be in L.A., the weather, just to be back with coach Wade and be with a nice team like this,” Talib said. “This a great team, a great organization. So a competitive team to be a part of a competitive team and make this run towards the Super Bowl is a blessing.”