Bears agree to terms with Bennie Fowler

The Bears have agreed to terms with receiver Bennie Fowler on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fowler, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2014. He spent his rookie season on their practice squad.

In the past three seasons, he has played 45 games with five starts. He has 56 career receptions for 698 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season, Fowler caught 29 passes for 350 yards and three scores. He played 575 offensive snaps and 227 special teams snaps.