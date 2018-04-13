Bears bring Quenton Nelson in for a visit

Getty Images

The Bears are going to get a look at several Notre Dame players today at their local pro day.

But they met one of particular interest yesterday.

According to Josh Norris of NBC Sports, the Bears met with guard Quenton Nelson yesterday.

Whether Nelson is still available when they pick eighth overall remains to be seen, but their interest in him is natural. Depending on how quickly the quarterback land rush goes, the teams picking immediately in front of the Bears (the Colts at No. 6 and the Buccaneers at No. 7) could easily justify using a high pick on a guard.

The Bears hired former Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand this offseason, so he knows better than most what Nelson could bring.