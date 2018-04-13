Bill Belichick doesn’t really understand drafting for need

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick held a press conference on Friday to discuss topics related to this year’s draft and he was predictably mum about what directions the team might go with the eight picks currently in their possession.

Belichick said the team is open to all possibilities, including using picks in trades for players already in the league, and dispatched a question about drafting a quarterback to groom behind Tom Brady by saying they’ll do what’s best for the team. Some have called adding a young quarterback a need for the Patriots while others have pointed to offensive tackle, but Belichick made it clear that he doesn’t see the draft through the prism of filling needs.

“Well, again, the whole draft need thing is — I don’t really understand that,” Belichick said. “You put a card up on the board. That doesn’t mean the guy is a good player. I think it’s important to acquire good players wherever they are. If you take a player at a position that you might so called “need” but he’s not good enough to fill that need, then it’s a wasted pick. So, I don’t understand the whole need thing. I understand player value, and that’s what we try to go by.”

With five picks in the first three rounds, the Patriots have the draft capital to move around the board to get players they’ve identified as being strong fits for their team. Based on what Belichick said on Friday, those fits may not be the same ones that those outside the organization think they’ll be targeting.