Bills G.M. Brandon Beane: “We have to draft best player available”

AP

Fresh off their first playoff appearance in nearly two decades, the Buffalo Bills will look to find a way to take the next step forward.

General Manager Brandon Beane will be the man tasked with finding the pieces necessary to get the franchise their first playoff win since 1995. In an interview with the team’s website, Beane said he doesn’t see the Bills as having massive areas of need that require pointed addressing during the draft.

“And for the most part we don’t have many glaring holes,” Beane said. “We do have a couple, but I don’t feel like we’re entering the draft with five starting positions that I’ve got to find in this draft.”

Beane also said it’s necessary that the team sticks to an approach of taking the “best player available.” Of course, every team says this and every team exits draft week saying they came away with every player they hoped to select. However, Beane said he wants others in the draft room to make sure that they stay true to their draft board and not go off script.

“When we get to draft day we’re not going to reach. We’re not. I have seen that and it rarely works when you reach,” he said. “I’ve seen where decisions were made and it’s decided that a team will not come out of the draft without ‘X’ position filled. I have a lot of examples in my head right now that happened.

“Most teams say they won’t reach. I’ve told my guys to hold me accountable. If they see me starting to reach somewhere that doesn’t match our value I’ve told them to grab me.

“We can’t just go say, ‘Hey I’m going to take this guy in the first and this guy in the second and now we’ve checked those boxes.’ We have to draft best player available. We’ve checked a decent number of boxes, but we still have work to do.”