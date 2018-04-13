Broncos claim C.J. Smith off waivers

Getty Images

The Broncos claimed cornerback C.J. Smith off waivers from the Browns on Friday.

Smith, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2016. He was on and off Philadelphia’s practice squad the past two seasons.

Smith did play 10 games with the Eagles in 2016.

After Philadelphia cut him September 12, 2017, he signed to the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland promoted him to the active roster December 16, and he played three games last season.

The Seahawks traded for Smith last month, sending a conditional 2020 pick to the Browns. But Smith failed his physical.

In 13 career games, Smith has one tackle.