Browns bring Lamar Jackson in for a visit

AP

The Browns haven’t scheduled visits with several of the candidates for the No. 4 overall pick, but they brought another quarterback in to Cleveland.

The team announced that Louisville’s Lamar Jackson was among the prospects visiting today.

Since they also pick first, the Browns can take any quarterback they want, and the conventional wisdom is that Jackson isn’t among the first four.

The Browns have also had Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield at the facility so far, as they prepare to add another name to the jersey.