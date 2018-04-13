Browns didn’t bring Minkah Fitzpatrick in for a visit either

Getty Images

The Browns are doing a good job of masking their intentions with the fourth overall pick, or else they’re just cheap.

We mentioned yesterday that they hadn’t scheduled visits with either Saquon Barkley or Bradley Chubb, but they’re not the only top prospects not making their way to Cleveland.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns aren’t scheduled to bring Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in for a visit either.

Teams have to conclude such visits by next Wednesday, and since they’re not scheduled yet, it’s hard to imagine them setting one up now. Of course, it’s also hard to imagine why you wouldn’t have contact with three players ostensibly in play with their second first-round pick.

They also didn’t conduct private workouts with any of the three, and didn’t interview Barkley as one of the 60 15-minute interviews at the Scouting Combine.

If they’re not interested in Fitzpatrick, it might only be because they’ve invested heavily in the secondary, acquiring Damarious Randall, T.J. Carrie and E.J. Gaines. But it’s difficult to determine what the plan is now, based on the travel plans they’ve made.