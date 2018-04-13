Browns name Larry Jackson as head of strength and conditioning staff

Getty Images

The Browns hired Larry Jackson as head of strength and conditioning. They also announced Dale Jones and Monty Gibson as assistants on the strength and conditioning staff.

Evan Marcus and Josh Christovich remain on the strength and conditioning staff.

Joe Sheehan was promoted to Vice President of Player Health and Development earlier this offseason and now oversees the strength and conditioning staff.

After 19 seasons on the collegiate level, Jackson spent the 2017 season with the Chargers as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. He coached at his alma mater of Texas A&M from 2012-16 and previously coached at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Houston.