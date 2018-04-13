Chargers waive Kenneth Farrow, Nick Rose

Getty Images

The Chargers announced they waived running back Kenneth Farrow and kicker Nick Rose on Friday.

Farrow signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He made the Chargers’ 53-player roster and played in 13 games with two starts as a rookie, gaining 192 yards on 60 carries. He also added 13 receptions for 70 yards.

The Chargers placed Farrow on injured reserve with a shoulder injury last season, and he missed the entire season.

Los Angeles claimed Rose off waivers from Washington on December 18, and he played the final three games last season. He went only 1-of-3 on field-goal attempts.

The Chargers signed Roberto Aguayo in January and Caleb Sturgis last month as they seek to improve a two-year struggle at the position. They used four kickers last season, with the four combining to make only 20 of 30 field goals and 37 of 42 extra points. In 2016, Josh Lambo struggled in making 26 of 32 field goals and 42 of 46 PATs.