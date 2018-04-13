Cowboys cut Dez Bryant

Getty Images

It’s Dez Bryant‘s last day as a Cowboy.

The Cowboys are cutting Bryant today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s the decision that makes the most sense, given Bryant’s big contract and small production. Bryant is due a base salary of $12.5 million this year, and his level of play simply doesn’t justify anything close to that kind of salary anymore.

Although Bryant was once among the league’s elite receivers, he hasn’t been the same player since signing a five-year, $70 million contract three years ago.

Bryant will now become an unrestricted free agent and will shop his services to receiver-needy teams. He’ll surely find a market for his services, just not a market willing to pay him $12.5 million this season.