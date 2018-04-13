Dez Bryant: “It’s very personal”

Getty Images

The Cowboys surely think it’s just business, nothing personal. Dez Bryant doesn’t see it that way.

“If I didn’t have my edge I got it now,” Bryant said on Twitter in the aftermath of his release. “I’m sorry they got to feel me it’s personal . . . it’s very personal.”

Personal enough that Dez surely will be inclined to consider joining a team that plays in the NFC East, facing the Cowboys twice per year. The fact that he already has reportedly said that he’ll see the Cowboys twice per year suggests that he’s at least considered — if not more than that — the possibility of joining the Eagles, Giants, or Washington.

Wherever he goes, he’ll be bringing the same emotion that he had through eight seasons with the Cowboys, and then some. The question becomes whether he still has the physical skills to wreak havoc on a defense, or whether the reported decline in his abilities is accurate.

Regardless, Dez has reason to be miffed. The Cowboys squatted on his contract through the first month of free agency, making it harder for him to find a viable landing spot and/or a proper payday.

That said, he’d probably play for free if it means playing against the Cowboys.