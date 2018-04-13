Dez Bryant’s agent says receiver looking forward to “fresh start”

Posted by Charean Williams on April 13, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Getty Images

Dez Bryant‘s representation released a statement following his release from the Cowboys.

“Dez and Jerry Jones met earlier today,” Kim Miale of Roc Nation Sports said, via NFL Media. “He was informed that the Cowboys intend to move in another direction. It is a bittersweet time for Dez because he loved playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but he is looking forward to a fresh start with a new organization. We are currently exploring all options.”

The receiver told Jane Slater of NFL Media he “feels free,” and his motivation will lead him to look at the teams in the NFC East first. A report already has surfaced that Bryant is not on Washington’s radar.

Eagles receivers coach Gunter Brewer coached Bryant while the two were together at Oklahoma State.

  1. Feels free…. I guess that 70 million dollar contract you didn’t live up to was a burden…. Unbelievable

  2. Dez take an incentive laden contract with Philly and play with a capable Qb which you haven’t had since Romo left

  3. Dallas really did Dez a disservice by cutting him now and not a month ago when FA was just starting. Based on them not cutting him early on, I am surprised they didn’t offer him to stay on with reduced salary or a cap friendly extension, full of incentives.

  4. He would be smarter to start looking for a team with a true #1 WR & a legitimate shot at the Superbowl. He’s accomplished nothing & getting VERY long in the tooth.

    Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick…

  5. I would guess that Dez will be choosy. He needs a good year and that requires a good QB. I can’t see him signing with a team that has a second rate QB.

  6. Should have taken the small pay cut and asked for incentives
    to get most of it back. Showed too much pride after not
    living up to the big numbers he signed up for.

    Lev Bell should take heed of this lesson.

  8. I am a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. With that said, the production just has not been there the last few years. Romo was HORRIBLE becausue he always threw to Dez and had a number of goofy turnovers as a result. Dak is not wired to produce in that manner and that is BEST for the TEAM. Dallas should have kept Brice Butler. The other additions to the WR room and a rookie or 2, will be good for the TEAM.

  9. They didn’t offer him an amended contract because his current skill level makes him not worth the drama/baggage he inevitably causes. Out wrestling DB’s a a great skill. But when it becomes your only skill …

  11. Moudabo says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:05 pm
    Should have taken the small pay cut and asked for incentives
    to get most of it back. Showed too much pride after not
    living up to the big numbers he signed up for.
    ———————————-
    Reports say that he wasn’t offered the paycut, they brought him in and informed him that he was released.

  12. vikings1234 says:
    I would guess that Dez will be choosy. He needs a good year and that requires a good QB. I can’t see him signing with a team that has a second rate QB.
    ===

    Dez would play for a team quarterbacked by my 90-year-old grandmother if there were enough zeroes in the paycheck.

