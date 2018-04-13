Dez Bryant’s agent says receiver looking forward to “fresh start”

Getty Images

Dez Bryant‘s representation released a statement following his release from the Cowboys.

“Dez and Jerry Jones met earlier today,” Kim Miale of Roc Nation Sports said, via NFL Media. “He was informed that the Cowboys intend to move in another direction. It is a bittersweet time for Dez because he loved playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but he is looking forward to a fresh start with a new organization. We are currently exploring all options.”

The receiver told Jane Slater of NFL Media he “feels free,” and his motivation will lead him to look at the teams in the NFC East first. A report already has surfaced that Bryant is not on Washington’s radar.

Eagles receivers coach Gunter Brewer coached Bryant while the two were together at Oklahoma State.