Dion Lewis on Derrick Henry: We complement each other rather well

Getty Images

Running back Dion Lewis is no stranger to shared backfields after playing with the Patriots for the last three seasons and he signed on to be part of another one last month.

Lewis signed a four-year deal with the Titans shortly after the start of free agency and the decision set him up to take part in a partnership with Derrick Henry, who led the Titans in rushing with 744 yards last season. Lewis said he and Henry “can complement each other rather well and that was one of the big factors in my decision” to sign with Tennessee.

“I think they’re going to use both of us,” Lewis said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Derrick’s a great back and I’m happy to be a part of the backfield with him, so I think we can form a pretty good one-two punch. But at this time of year, just learning a new system. … Whatever my role is, I’m just going to work as hard as I can to carve myself a pretty good role on this team.”

It remains to be seen just how the Titans will divvy up the workload in the backfield. Henry’s 24 catches over two NFL seasons are half as many as Lewis managed over the regular season and playoffs last year, which might hint at one difference in the way the two backs are used. Lewis hasn’t had any problems moving the ball on the ground, however, so there’s a lot of options available to the Titans out of the backfield.