Friday morning one-liners

The Bills invited five University of Buffalo players to workouts.

Florida DT Taven Bryan is a potential Dolphins draft pick.

WR Jordan Matthews spoke to Danny Amendola before taking No. 80 with the Patriots.

Is Josh Rosen the safe quarterback choice for the Jets?

Eyes will be on Ravens WR Michael Crabtree during summer workouts with the Rams.

Assessing the Bengals’ draft strategy at wide receiver.

Current Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley said he’s been influenced by former Browns coach Sam Rutigliano.

Bud Dupree‘s future may not impact the Steelers’ draft decisions at linebacker.

TE Matt Flanagan joined the list of Texans pre-draft visitors.

What will the Colts do in the first round of the draft?

Taking stock of the Jaguars offense with the draft getting closer.

Former Titans radio announcer Joe McConnell died at 79.

Making the case for the Broncos drafting a defensive player in the first round.

Former Chiefs RB Christian Okoye gets a shout out in Dwayne Johnson’s new movie.

The Chargers hosted their Pro Day for local prospects.

The Raiders have already started rooting for Las Vegas’ other pro team.

An end to speculation about WR Dez Bryant‘s Cowboys future is expected to come soon.

Recounting Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman’s history of first-round picks.

Will the Eagles add an offensive player in the first round?

What will Chase Roullier‘s future be on the Redskins offensive line?

Where will the Bears have OL Cody Whitehair line up this season?

A review of the 2015 draft doesn’t go well for the Lions.

The Packers are giving away a lot of prizes.

An argument for the Vikings reinforcing existing strengths in the draft.

Could the Falcons double down on first-round receivers from Alabama?

Former Panthers T Jordan Gross will help announce the team’s picks in the draft.

Picking an offensive lineman early could make sense for the Saints.

Who will the Buccaneers face in Week One?

Cardinals LB Josh Bynes is trying to avoid feeling comfortable.

Linebacker is a spot for the Rams to consider in the draft.

A look at predictions about the 49ers first-round pick.

Colin Kaepernick and the Seahawks were in a lot of headlines together on Thursday.