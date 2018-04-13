J.D. McKissic signs tender with Seahawks

Getty Images

Running back J.D. McKissic signed his exclusive rights tender Friday, keeping him with the Seahawks for another season. Seattle announced that move and made two others official as quarterback Stephen Morris signed his free agent deal and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson signed his exclusive rights tender.

McKissic played 297 offensive snaps and 106 on special teams last season. He joins Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise in the running backs room.

McKissic rushed for 187 yards on 46 carries, including a 30-yard touchdown, and caught 34 passes for 366 yards as he played 13 games. He also has spent time at receiver in his career.

He played one game in 2016.

Jefferson appeared in six games last season, making six tackles and a sack.

Morris, 25, becomes Russell Wilson‘s backup at least for the time being. The Seahawks have no other quarterbacks on their roster.