Jarvis Landry accomplished both his dreams in signing contract extension

Getty Images

It’s official: Jarvis Landry signed his five-year, $75 million contract extension with the Browns on Friday.

“I have never believed in luck because I have always believed in God. What God has for you, no other man can take, stop or have,” Landry said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I’ve always dreamed of two things: taking care of my family and playing football. I’ve become a product of hard-work, sacrifice, persistence, and mental toughness. Jerry Rice said the thing that made him so great was the fear of failure. I’ve been afraid of failure my whole life. I’ve endured my share, but in each and every discomforting time I’ve failed, I’ve also grown; I’ve also learned; I’ve also found success.

“Even in this moment, I can’t take credit, my mother, my family, my coaches and countless other people have played a major part in the person you see today. I want to thank the Cleveland Browns organization, Coach Hue, John Dorsey, Dee and Jimmy Haslam for making me family and Cleveland, Ohio home. I’m excited for the journey with my new teammates and building, one day at a time, starting with the offseason program on Monday. Let’s be great Cleveland.”

Landry led the NFL with 112 catches last season, and his 12 touchdowns were two more than Cleveland’s entire receiving corps. The Browns obtained him in a trade with the Dolphins for a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) in this month’s draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft,

“Jarvis Landry is the type of football player we want on this team for a long time,” General Manager John Dorsey said. “Obviously, he’s an accomplished playmaker. That’s why we went after him in the trade. but in his short time as a Brown we can already see the type of leadership and competitiveness he’s going to bring to his teammates. We are very pleased that we’ve been able to secure him to a long-term contract.”