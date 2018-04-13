Jets waive four, including Jeremy Langford

Getty Images

The Jets announced they have waived four players, including running back Jeremy Langford. Quarterback Joel Stave, running back Jahad Thomas and receiver Daniel Williams also received the ax.

Langford, 26, joined the Jets’ practice squad December 8 and signed a reserve/future contract in January. A fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2015, Langford has rushed for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He also spent time with the Ravens last season.

The Jets signed Stave to their practice squad on December 12, and he signed a reserve/future contract in January.

Thomas first joined the Jets on August 24 after the Cowboys waived him. New York waived him before the regular season, and he spent time on and off the practice squad throughout the season. The Jets promoted him to the active roster for Week 17.

Williams signed with the team last August but didn’t make the 53-player roster. He signed a reserve/future contract in January.