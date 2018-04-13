Johnny Manziel on Spring League: I got to do exactly what I want to do

AP

The second and final doubleheader of the Spring League season was played on Thursday night and Johnny Manziel was once again the center of attention in Austin, Texas.

Manziel ran for two touchdowns in the first half of the game and completed 10-of-16 passes for 188 yards and an interception over the entire contest to wrap up his long-awaited return to game action.

“I got to do exactly what I want to do and what I’ve been missing for the last two years,” Manziel said, via ESPN.com.

Now Manziel will turn his attention to figuring out where he’ll play his next game. He’s said he’ll play in the CFL if no NFL job materializes.

“I’m straight back to working out and doing what I did when I came here,” Manziel said. “Everything else will sort itself out. I’m trying to do what I can do to come back to playing football whatever capacity that is. We know when deadlines are. We have another month or so to work out and not worry about anything.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who hold Manziel’s CFL rights, start training camp in the middle of May.