Josh Norman will be Dancing with the Stars

Getty Images

The long-running ABC show Dancing with the Stars is ramping up for another season and all of the contestants in this year’s edition will come from the sports world.

Football players have been a staple of the show even when the cast has included celebrities from different walks of life and this year’s group will be no exception. ABC announced the 10 athletes that will be competing on Friday and Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is on the list.

Tonya Harding, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Johnny Damon, Jennie Finch and Arike Ogunbowale will be among Norman’s competitors this season.

The season gets underway on April 30 so Norman will be missing some offseason work as long as he’s still in the competition. If he can go the distance, Norman will join Emmitt Smith, Donald Driver, Hines Ward and Rashad Jennings as NFL players who have scored titles on the dance floor.