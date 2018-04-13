Mark Sanchez blames “unknowing supplement contamination” for PED suspension

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2018, 5:14 PM EDT
Mark Sanchez has confirmed that he is suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, but he denies knowingly using such substances.

Sanchez released a statement saying he thinks a supplement he took was contaminated with a banned substance.

“The NFL has informed me that I have tested positive for a substance on the banned substance list,” Sanchez wrote. “I was blindsided by the news and I want to say unequivocally that I have never cheated or attempted to gain a competitive advantage by using a banned performance enhancing substance. During the past 9 years as an NFL player I have been subject to 73 drug tests — an average of over 8 tests per season — and all but one have been clean. I have taken the same regimen of supplements for the past five years without any issues. The timing and results of my tests establish circumstances of unknowing supplement contamination, not the use of performance enhancing substances.”

Sanchez, who spent last season with the Bears and was last a starter in 2015 with the Eagles, is currently a free agent. He may still sign with an NFL team this offseason, but he won’t be eligible to appear in the first four games of the season.

17 responses to “Mark Sanchez blames “unknowing supplement contamination” for PED suspension

  2. Well if he’s really been tested that many times and taken the same supplements for the last 5 years maybe his explanation is legitimate.

  3. Ummmm… we ball know you didn’t take a competitive advantage…we also know that cliplboards can get heavy…but it pays well..,

  5. Meanwhile there are tons players walking around as 250+ pounds of lean muscle. Clearly natural, of course. But yeah, let’s go ahead and ban the dude who by NFL standards looks malnutritioned.

  10. Huh? The Sanchize? The infamous “ButtFumble” dude? No way.

    Without Revis, no way Gangrene (Jets) would have ever made two trips (2009-2010) to the AFC Conference Finals.

  12. Someone needs to tell Sanchez PEDs don’t improve decision making, which should be a QBs biggest concern.

  14. harrisonhits2 says:
    April 13, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Well if he’s really been tested that many times and taken the same supplements for the last 5 years maybe his explanation is legitimate.
    _______________________________________________

    Which doesn’t make it acceptable. The NFL & NFLPA maintain a list of acceptable substances and there’s even a test program for a player that wants to take something not on the list. The only way that explanation becomes acceptable is when a player using an approved supplement it sues the manufacturer and wins.

  16. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, (this goes for any player) give the supplement to the NFL, let them test it, tell them they can publicly release the results. If, as they all keep saying, it doesn’t list the banned substance but contains it then bust the manufacturer by outing them and banning any supplement they make so their business is hurt.

    If it turns out that there’s nothing in it then the NFL has to apologize and investigate their testing methods.

    Don’t let one Lawyer or Agent be involved.

