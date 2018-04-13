Mark Sanchez suspended for four games

Getty Images

There’s been little buzz around free agent quarterback Mark Sanchez, and a looming suspension may be the reason.

Sanchez has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season, the NFL announced.

The suspension was for a violation of the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Sanchez spent the 2017 season in Chicago but never got on the field, staying behind first Mike Glennon and then Mitch Trubisky. A year earlier he played in Dallas. His last start was in 2015 with the Eagles.

The only team known to have shown interest in Sanchez this offseason is the Seahawks, where he could be reunited with his college coach, Pete Carroll. It’s unclear whether the suspension is the reason the Seahawks didn’t sign him after reports last month that they were considering him as Russell Wilson‘s backup.

If Sanchez signs with a team, he can work with them throughout the offseason program, training camp and the preseason, but he would have to miss the first four games of the regular season.