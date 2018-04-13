Muhammad Wilkerson: I’m going to get back to being the dominant player I can be

Getty Images

After seven seasons with the Jets, Muhammad Wilkerson is ready for what some close to him are calling a “rebirth,” Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. Wilkerson, 28, signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Packers, with another $2.75 million available in incentives.

It gives Wilkerson a chance to prove he still has it.

“I just learned that’s how this business is,” Wilkerson said, via La Canfora. “I won’t be the first player and I won’t be the last that some of these things happen to. So, is there a little extra motivation? Yeah, a little bit. But at the same time . . . everybody is entitled to their own opinion. I’m my own man, and I know what I can do and what type of player I am capable of being, and I feel like I’m going to be able to get back to being the dominant player I can be.

“There is a lot more in this tank, and I know that. I’m ready for this change and the doubters, I’m ready to pretty much shut them up. And people will still talk of course, as people will, but it’s a motivation for me definitely.”

Wilkerson carried a $16.7 million base salary for 2018 with the Jets, and they weren’t willing to pay that for a player who has battled injuries the past two seasons and found himself in the coaches’ doghouse. The former first-round pick arrives in Green Bay healthy and with an organization giving him a clean slate.

“I always had some ups and downs from the time I walked in One Jets Drive,” Wilkerson said. “So to come to Green Bay, it’s all about winning, and they’re always in the hunt, and that’s something that I definitely want to be a part of. It’s definitely something different for me.

“I don’t mean to knock any player or anybody, but I just don’t want to be one of those guys in Year 10, or even after that, I’m still trying to find a team that’s winning and playing in January and February. I want to win now and be a part of a winning culture now and I want to get to the Super Bowl now. That’s really why I chose Green Bay.”