OBJ won’t be off the market until he signs a long-term deal

Plenty of questions still linger regarding whether the Giants will trade receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Some think he’ll be traded. Some think we won’t be traded. (Some think both.)

Here’s what I think. (I think there’s a chance some of you may not care what I think.) Unless and until the Giants and Beckham reach an agreement on a long-term deal, a trade can still happen.

Beckham showed up this week for offseason workouts. The time is right to work something out. If it doesn’t happen before OTAs or training camp, Beckham could boycott. Even if he shows up for the start of the regular season, acrimony will linger until the Giants pay him, or until they trade him to a team who will.

Some may think that Beckham’s desire to be paid as the kind of character flaw for which he needs mentoring, under the not-so-subtle threat of being publicly called out if he resists. Others may think that Beckham deserves to get paid, and that he should do whatever he has to do to get paid. (Some may think both.)

Regardless, the Giants deliberately let the trade cat out of the bag. While they may now be trying to herd said cat in order to get Beckham focused on a potential long-term deal, until that long-term deal is done a trade necessarily remains on the table.